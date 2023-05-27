Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.