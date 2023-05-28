Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 64% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2023 in Elko, NV
