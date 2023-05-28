Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 64% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.