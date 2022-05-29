 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2022 in Elko, NV

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 75% chance of rain. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 5:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News