Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2022 in Elko, NV

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 75% chance of rain. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 5:00 AM PDT.