Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2023 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Elko. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 deg…
Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Elko will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calli…