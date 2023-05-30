Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Elko area. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2023 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 deg…
Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Elko will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calli…
Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 d…
Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…