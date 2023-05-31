Elko folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2023 in Elko, NV
