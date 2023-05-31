Elko folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.