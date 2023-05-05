Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory until SUN 5:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2023 in Elko, NV
