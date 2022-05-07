 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Elko, NV

Elko folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

