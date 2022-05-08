 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Elko, NV

Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

