Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2023 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Scattere…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Friday. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 d…
Elko will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…