Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2021 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Tuesday. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Th…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Satu…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Winds should be cal…