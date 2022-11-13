It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 18. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Elko, NV
