Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2020 in Elko, NV

Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. Today's high temperature will be around 40 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today. Forecast models show 12 mph W wind conditions Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until 4AM PST SAT. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

