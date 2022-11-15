It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 13. 9 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Elko's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Elko Saturday, with temperatures in the 30…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Mainly clear skies. Low 2F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Considerable cloudiness. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, wit…
Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 d…
For the drive home in Elko: Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. I…
For the drive home in Elko: Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitt…
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 10 deg…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 15. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 18. We'll see a low temper…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.