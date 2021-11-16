 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in Elko, NV

Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

