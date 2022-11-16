Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2022 in Elko, NV

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 12. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.