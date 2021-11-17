Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2021 in Elko, NV
