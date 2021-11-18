 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Elko, NV

Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Wednesday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News