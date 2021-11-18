Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Wednesday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees toda…
Elko's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it wil…
This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's ar…
For the drive home in Elko: Some clouds. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It…
For the drive home in Elko: Mostly clear. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Elko residents should expect temperatu…