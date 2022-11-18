 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2022 in Elko, NV

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 12. 7 degrees is today's low. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

