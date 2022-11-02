Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2022 in Elko, NV

Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Elko could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
