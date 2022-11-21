 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Elko, NV

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

