Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2022 in Elko, NV
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
