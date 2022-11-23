 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2022 in Elko, NV

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

