Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Tuesday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until WED 9:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2021 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
This evening's outlook for Elko: A clear sky. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Elko folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecas…
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Sunday.…
Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. The forecast…
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…