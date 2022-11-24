Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 13. 7 degrees is today's …
This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above fre…
For the drive home in Elko: A clear sky. Low around 5F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
This evening in Elko: Clear skies. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 2…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 8. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 9. 5 degrees is today's lo…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 12. 7 degrees is today's …
Elko's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 5F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures j…
For the drive home in Elko: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Elko p…