Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2022 in Elko, NV
