It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a …
Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degr…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Mostly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow…
Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Wi…
This evening in Elko: Generally clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Elko's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Elko area.…
For the drive home in Elko: Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow …