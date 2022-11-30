It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 16. A 14-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 d…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. The…
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. A 12-degree low is forecasted. Winds shoul…
Elko's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above …
For the drive home in Elko: Mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures …
Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Friday. The for…
For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 12F. Winds lig…
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 12-degree low is forecasted. Winds should …