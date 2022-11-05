Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Elko, NV

Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Friday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.