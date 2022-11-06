Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Elko, NV

Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.