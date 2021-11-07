Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2021 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Sc…
For the drive home in Elko: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Elko area wi…
Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
This evening in Elko: Light rain early. Then remaining mainly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's…
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …