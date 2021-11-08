Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2021 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the fore…
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Sc…
This evening in Elko: Light rain early. Then remaining mainly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's…
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
For the drive home in Elko: Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Elko folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It look…