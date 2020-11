The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Sunday. Locals could see temperatures up to 33 degrees. A wind chill of 6 degrees is also expected.Today's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. The forecast is showing S winds, clocking in at 4 mph Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until 8AM PST MON. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.