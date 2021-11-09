Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2021 in Elko, NV
