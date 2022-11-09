Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Elko, NV

Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until WED 4:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
