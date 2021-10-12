It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 11:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Elko will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Elko folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
This evening in Elko: Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Elko will be warm. The forecast calls for it t…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the f…
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
For the drive home in Elko: Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Lo…
For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy with a few showers. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Folks in the Elko area wil…