Elko will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Elko, NV
