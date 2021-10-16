 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Elko, NV

Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

