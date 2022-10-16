Elko folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Elko area. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Elko will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
For the drive home in Elko: Generally clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Elko will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it…
Elko will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
For the drive home in Elko: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forec…
For the drive home in Elko: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Elko folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Elko will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Elko. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…