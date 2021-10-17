Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Elko's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Tuesday. It looks to reach a c…
Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Wind…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Winds should be…
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…