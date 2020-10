Residents of Elko can expect a warm day on this Tuesday with a partly cloudy skies. High temperatures can hit 73 degrees by mid-day. Factoring in the wind chill, temperatures will feel more like 39. The UV index is coming in at a 4. Don't forget the sunscreen and sunglasses today! The sunshine will be prominent in the area. The Elko area should see a light northwesterly breeze. Models are showing 12 mile per hour WSW winds. .