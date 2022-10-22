Elko will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2022 in Elko, NV
