Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2022 in Elko, NV
