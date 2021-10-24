Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Elko, NV

Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Saturday. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.