 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Elko, NV

Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. Elko could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News