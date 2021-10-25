Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. Elko could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Elko, NV
