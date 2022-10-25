Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Elko, NV

Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Monday. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.