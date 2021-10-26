Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Elko, NV
