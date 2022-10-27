Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until THU 9:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2022 in Elko, NV
