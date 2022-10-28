 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in Elko, NV

Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

