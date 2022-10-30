Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Monday. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Pl…
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Winds shou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Generally clear. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elk…
This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Wednesday. I…
Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Keep an eye on …
Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Wi…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
This evening's outlook for Elko: Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Monday. It …
Elko's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Elko area.…