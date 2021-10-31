Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Tuesday. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Th…
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Plan on a…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Satu…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Saturday. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. T…
Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.